Dense valley fog in the morning with hazy afternoons, plus gusty winds in the mountains and desert

23ABC Morning Weather Update Feb 4, 2026
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County.

Our weather stays relatively unchanged here in the valley through Thursday: Foggy mornings then hazy afternoons. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until noon on Thursday.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s, above average for this time of year. Bakersfield expects a high of 70, mid-60s in the mountains, and 70s in the KRV and desert.

The first sign of change will be in the mountain and desert towns. Gusty winds are expected through the day, and a wind advisory is active until 10 a.m. Thursday. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible on the Grapevine, near Tehachapi, and along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Santa Ana winds are expected to our south, and those strong east winds are increasing temperatures near LA. Downtown Los Angeles has a forecast high of 90 degrees Wednesday, thanks to the Santa Ana event.

Extended models favor a storm system dropping into the Golden State late Sunday through Tuesday. Kern could see rain re-enter the forecast by Monday and Tuesday. We're keeping an eye on that storm's progress as it gets closer.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 44°

5%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 54°

15%

Friday

02/06/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 47°

15%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Sunny

67° / 45°

4%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 46°

5%

Monday

02/09/2026

Cloudy

62° / 44°

12%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Showers

57° / 42°

49%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 41°

8%