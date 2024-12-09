Watch Now
Dense valley fog Monday morning, gustier afternoon winds in east Kern

Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're tracking another day with dense fog in the valley. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon, and we've seen quite a few fog delays issued in our local schools. Check alertline.kern.org to see if your school is impacted.

Throughout the afternoon, winds will start to pick up in the mountains and desert. A wind advisory goes into effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes at 8:00 p.m. through the night. Afternoon temperatures are slightly cooler than last week, but we're right around seasonal average in the valley.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 59 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 56

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 64 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 63

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 63 by the afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 64

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 56 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 58

Scripps National Desk