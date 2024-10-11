Done with 90s for a while

Cooler weather is closing in!

Thursday looks like it will be Bakersfield's last 90° day for quite some time.

The forecast high for Bakersfield on Friday is 88°, and we drop to 83° on Saturday and 81° on Friday!

The cooldown comes at a good time, as there's lots going on in the Valley over the next few days.

We've got the Greek food festival, the North Kern Cancer Run/Walk, and Brunch Fest among others!

The Tehachapi Apple festival is also this weekend, and temperatures will be nice and comfortable, with highs right around 70° both days!

After temperatures drop this weekend, they'll stay fairly level through the middle of next week, with some signs that they'll actually drop even further toward the end of next week!

