After a 25 day stretch of triple digits, Bakersfield has had double digit temperatures for 5 days in a row as of Tuesday.

It looks like we'll get a few more "cooler" days before we jump back into the triple digits.

Wednesday's high is forecast to be 95, with 97 expected on Thursday.

From there, highs jump to right around 100 for the next several days.

Wednesday and Thursday are also looking like dry days, but moisture may return to Kern County as soon as Friday.