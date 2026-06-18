Down to double digits Thursday

Bakersfield hit 100° on Wednesday, our sixth day in a row in the triple digits.

That streak will end on Thursday.

It'll still be warm, with a high of 96°, but triple digits are not expected.

By Friday, Valley highs will fall to around to the upper 80s and lower 90s, and stay there through the weekend.

Mountain towns will see highs in the 70s, with primarily 80s in the KRV.

Winds will remain gusty at times through Friday.

Summer weather looks to return next week, as heat builds back in.

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