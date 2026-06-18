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Down to double digits Thursday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC evening weather update June 17, 2026
Posted

Bakersfield hit 100° on Wednesday, our sixth day in a row in the triple digits.

That streak will end on Thursday.

It'll still be warm, with a high of 96°, but triple digits are not expected.

By Friday, Valley highs will fall to around to the upper 80s and lower 90s, and stay there through the weekend.

Mountain towns will see highs in the 70s, with primarily 80s in the KRV.

Winds will remain gusty at times through Friday.

Summer weather looks to return next week, as heat builds back in.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Clear

-° / 70°

0%

Thursday

06/18/2026

Clear

98° / 64°

0%

Friday

06/19/2026

Clear

93° / 60°

1%

Saturday

06/20/2026

Clear

89° / 64°

1%

Sunday

06/21/2026

Clear

93° / 68°

0%

Monday

06/22/2026

Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Clear

102° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Clear

103° / 75°

0%