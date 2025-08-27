Drier weather moves in Wednesday

Tuesday was our fourth day in a row with widespread showers and storms in our mountain and desert areas.

That trend will end Wednesday as drier air moves in.

There's still a small chance for a storm or two to pop up in Northeast Kern, but most of the storm activity will be in the Sierra to our north.

Wednesday will also bring in some slightly cooler air.

Bakersfield hit 103° on Tuesday, extending our heatwave to five days.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 98°, which would break our heatwave.



