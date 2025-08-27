Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drier weather moves in Wednesday

Both temperatures and humidity will be dropping
23ABC Evening weather update August 26, 2025
Posted

Tuesday was our fourth day in a row with widespread showers and storms in our mountain and desert areas.

That trend will end Wednesday as drier air moves in.

There's still a small chance for a storm or two to pop up in Northeast Kern, but most of the storm activity will be in the Sierra to our north.

Wednesday will also bring in some slightly cooler air.

Bakersfield hit 103° on Tuesday, extending our heatwave to five days.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 98°, which would break our heatwave.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 73°

15%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Mostly Clear

100° / 71°

0%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

97° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

102° / 75°

1%

Monday

09/01/2025

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Clear

98° / 71°

0%