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Drier weather Wednesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 21, 2026
Posted

After a few waves of showers on Tuesday, drier weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday's rain didn't amount to much, with Bakersfield picking up 0.06" as of 6 PM.

A few additional showers are expected into the evening, but no rain is expected for Wednesday.

Wednesday will still be a cool day, though.

Highs will be as cool as the 50s in our mountain areas, with the warmest spots in the Valley barely hitting 70°.

Winds will be gusty in eastern Kern, too, where a Wind Advisory remains in effect.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Rain Early

-° / 49°

100%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Clear

72° / 47°

5%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Mostly Cloudy

77° / 54°

1%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 54°

1%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 51°

12%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 50°

4%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 52°

7%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 55°

9%