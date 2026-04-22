Drier weather Wednesday

After a few waves of showers on Tuesday, drier weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday's rain didn't amount to much, with Bakersfield picking up 0.06" as of 6 PM.

A few additional showers are expected into the evening, but no rain is expected for Wednesday.

Wednesday will still be a cool day, though.

Highs will be as cool as the 50s in our mountain areas, with the warmest spots in the Valley barely hitting 70°.

Winds will be gusty in eastern Kern, too, where a Wind Advisory remains in effect.

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