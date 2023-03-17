Drought improves again, more rain coming

The latest round of rain that hit Kern County led to flooding and road closures.

We've seen some good from it too, though.

As storms continue to pummel the state, California receives much needed water, and our drought has been improving at an impressive pace.

The latest drought monitor shows that trend continuing.

45% of the state of California is completely off the drought monitor.

55% of the state is considered Abnormally Dry, 36% is in Moderate Drought, and a mere 8% is in Severe Drought.

This is an incredible improvement since the beginning of the water year when 94% of the state was in Severe Drought.

More improvements are likely, too, with more rain in the forecast.

Our next wave of rain will arrive this weekend, and last into early next week.

Scattered, weak showers are possible Sunday, with heavier rain arriving Monday and lasting into Wednesday.

This next storm has the potential to bring another round of heavy rain and flooding to Kern.

The exact track of the storm will change the fine details of the forecast, like the strength of the rain shadow and snow levels, so it's too early to be specific about rain and snow amounts still, but we'll be watching this storm closely and bringing you updates as the details become clear.