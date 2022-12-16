Drought shows minor improvement

This weekend's rain and snow is long gone, but we're now getting a better idea of its impacts.

The latest drought monitor report was released Thursday, and it showed some improvement for California's drought.

Drought conditions improved across the board, but the biggest improvement was in the Exceptional Drought category, the most severe category, which dropped from 13% of the state to 7% of the state.

Unfortunately, there was no change to our drought status here in Kern County.

In other good drought news, the snowpack in the Sierra is looking fantastic!

Right now the mountains are holding 180% of the normal amount of water in the Northern Sierra, with that number bumping up to 192% for the Central Sierra, and 228% in the Southern Sierra!

Turning to the forecast, we're not tracking any additional rain over the next 7 days.

We're actually not tracking anything new at all, we remain in a hazy weather pattern, with chances for fog and freezing temperatures overnight.