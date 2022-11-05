Dry and comfortable weekend before storm heads towards Kern County

Enjoy some time outside this weekend before you will need an umbrella on Monday!

Bakersfield spends this weekend with a high of 62° on Saturday and 68° on Sunday.

The 70% chance of rain comes in on Monday and things don't dry up until Thursday.

As for the Kern River Valley, the high is 63° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Grapevine communities can expect this weekend to stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Our mountains are also getting rain chances up to 80% this week- along with snow chances for 8,000 feet coming down to 3,500 feet.

Our deserts can expect low 70s this weekend and gusty conditions as well: winds getting close to 50 miles per hour on Saturday.

And something to remember before all that rain comes in on Monday- Our clocks change for Daylight Savings! It will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

