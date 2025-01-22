Dry conditions during the work week with rain chances this weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Once again, it's chilly to start your morning across Kern. The freeze warning that's been in effect in the rural valley areas expires at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but areas of frost are still possible in the early hours.

Into the day today, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s in 60s throughout Kern County—upper 50s expected in the mountains and low 60s in Bakersfield. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph in the mountains throughout the afternoon, so be safe while traveling along the Grapevine or on the 58. No wind alerts have been issued locally, though.

Into the extended forecast, we're tracking a storm system set to arrive this weekend. As of Wednesday morning, this system doesn't have a ton of moisture associated with it, but it is rather cold. The slight precipitation attached to this system, combined with cooler temperatures, means we have potential for a dusting of snow along the passes Saturday into Sunday. As that storm gets closer, we'll have a better idea of timing and possible accumulation.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 61

Arvin: 63

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 62

Wofford Heights: 63

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 63 by the afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 65

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 55

Pine Mountain Club: 55

