Dry for the first day of the fair, rain chances by day two

Tropical moisture brings showers and storms to the state
23ABC Evening weather update September 16, 2025
The Kern County Fair is almost here, and the forecast looks a little unusual for the first few days at the fairgrounds.

Wednesday, day one of the fair, looks fairly normal.

The forecast high is 96°, with clouds increasing through the day.

The clouds are the first indicator of tropical moisture heading our way.

That moisture, which is left over from what was Tropical Storm Mario, will bring rain chances for both day two and day three of the fair.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both Thursday and Friday.

Since the rain will be scattered in nature, not everyone will see rain, but rain is possible all throughout Kern.

Any thunderstorms that develop will bring with them the possibility of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Keep an eye on the sky if you're heading to the fairgrounds Thursday or Friday!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

-° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Cloudy

97° / 71°

15%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

88° / 69°

20%

Friday

09/19/2025

Mostly Clear

84° / 69°

5%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Clear

88° / 69°

6%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

90° / 71°

4%

Monday

09/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

94° / 72°

12%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Clear

93° / 68°

2%