Dry for the first day of the fair, rain chances by day two

The Kern County Fair is almost here, and the forecast looks a little unusual for the first few days at the fairgrounds.

Wednesday, day one of the fair, looks fairly normal.

The forecast high is 96°, with clouds increasing through the day.

The clouds are the first indicator of tropical moisture heading our way.

That moisture, which is left over from what was Tropical Storm Mario, will bring rain chances for both day two and day three of the fair.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both Thursday and Friday.

Since the rain will be scattered in nature, not everyone will see rain, but rain is possible all throughout Kern.

Any thunderstorms that develop will bring with them the possibility of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Keep an eye on the sky if you're heading to the fairgrounds Thursday or Friday!

