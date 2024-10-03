Early October heat continues Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're expecting another day of unseasonably warm weather across the county. Triple digits are expected for the desert and valley, and our mountain regions will be on the warmer side as well.

A heat advisory is still in effect for the valley communities, and it has been extended until 11:00 p.m. Friday. If Bakersfield hits triple digits today, like we're expected to, it will be the 60th day we've had high temperatures at or above 100 degrees in 2024.

Thursday's air quality reading in the valley is unhealthy. Stay safe, hydrated and take care of yourself as we deal with this early October heat.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 101 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 102

Taft: 101

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 98 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 95

Wofford Heights: 97

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 101 by the afternoon.

California City: 101

Ridgecrest: 104

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 89 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 87

Pine Mountain Club: 83

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

