Early season warm up brings chance for record-breaking heat this week

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We're entering into a potentially record-breaking heat week.

A strong area of high pressure remains in control of California's weather through at least Saturday. Heat alerts are in effect for the central coast, LA area, and the desert to our east through Friday.

Locally, Kern County will feel the impacts of the heat throughout the week. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 87 on Monday, and then we're in the low-to-mid-90s Tuesday through Saturday. For context, the seasonal average in Bakersfield for mid-March is around 70 degrees.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s this week. The KRV will also warm up into the 90s. Some of our desert neighborhoods could be as warm as 100 this week.

Take care of yourself during this heat. It is early in the year to be this hot, and we haven't seen temperatures this warm since October. Drink plenty of water, find shade or AC, wear sunscreen, and never leave children or pets in the car.

There's a glimmer of hope for this heat to begin to break down by Sunday, but we'll have a clearer picture of this as we progress into the week.

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