Early taste of spring continues Wednesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Feb 25, 2026
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Spring-like temperatures remain in the forecast with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s county-wide.

Bakersfield hit 77 degrees on Tuesday—over 10 degrees warmer than our seasonal average in the mid-60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with neighborhoods warming to the 60s in the mountains, low-70s in the KRV, mid-70s in the valley, and upper-70s to near-80 in the desert.

High pressure strengthens into Thursday. That will continue to keep us calm and warm, though it does bring the chance for patches of dense fog. Model estimates are favoring areas of dense fog in the valley Thursday morning, so we'll continue to monitor the fog forecast overnight.

Overall, it will still be a really nice week, so get outside if you're able to!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

76° / 57°

1%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 57°

6%

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 56°

8%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Mostly Sunny

80° / 56°

6%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 53°

14%

Monday

03/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 50°

14%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 49°

8%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

74° / 50°

4%