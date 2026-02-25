Early taste of spring continues Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Spring-like temperatures remain in the forecast with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s county-wide.

Bakersfield hit 77 degrees on Tuesday—over 10 degrees warmer than our seasonal average in the mid-60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with neighborhoods warming to the 60s in the mountains, low-70s in the KRV, mid-70s in the valley, and upper-70s to near-80 in the desert.

High pressure strengthens into Thursday. That will continue to keep us calm and warm, though it does bring the chance for patches of dense fog. Model estimates are favoring areas of dense fog in the valley Thursday morning, so we'll continue to monitor the fog forecast overnight.

Overall, it will still be a really nice week, so get outside if you're able to!

