Easter Sunday sees a warm up with clear skies

Happy Easter, Passover, and Ramadan to all who celebrate!

We are in for a gorgeous Sunday temperature wise.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 79°, and the Kern River Valley will be quite similar.

Lake Isabella will be reaching 81° today.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As for our deserts, it looks like Easter Sunday will be seeing the low 80s out there.

Kern County will be getting even warmer as we begin next week.

On Monday, Bakersfield is predicted to reach a high of 87°, with the Kern River Valley, following close in temperatures.

Things start to cool down on Tuesday, however, and come back down to below average temperatures by Thursday, along with a slight chance of rain.

Gusty and cloudy conditions could pick up as we head towards the end of this week as well.

Have an egg-cellent Easter!