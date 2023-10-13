Eclipse forecast: viewing conditions look good

We're just a few days away from the solar eclipse visible from Kern County.

Here in Bakersfield the eclipse will begin at 8:07 AM Saturday morning, as the moon begins to cross in front of the sun.

The eclipse will peak at 9:23 AM, with about 70% of the sun covered by the moon!

Skies will darken as the eclipse progresses, and temperatures may even drop.

The moon will move past the sun at 10:48 AM, marking the end of the eclipse.

Viewing conditions are looking pretty good here in Kern.

Skies will be mostly clear, with only some high thin clouds.

The temperature in Bakersfield will be around 60° as the eclipse starts, and close to 70° when it ends.

Make sure to get a pair of eclipse glasses if you want to watch, it's not a good idea to stare at the sun without eye protection!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

