Eclipse partially visible in Kern on Monday, and a warm-up on its heels

Happy Sunday, Kern County. A wind advisory is in effect for the Desert areas in East Kern until 5:00 a.m. Monday. Be safe if you're traveling through those areas. Gusts could be up to 50 mph.

The eclipse will be partially visible in Kern around 11:00 a.m. Monday. In order to see the eclipse, you'll need to wear eclipse glasses. Be safe and protect your eyes during this special event.

More excitement is on the way in the form of warmer temperatures. The latest storm system caused our temperatures to be below average for this time of year, but an area of high pressure will launch our temperatures up to a little above average. For Monday, temperatures in the Valley will be near 70 degrees. The mountains will have temperatures in the 50s. The Kern River Valley and Desert will have high temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s.

As the ridge of high pressure strengthens, temperatures will be warmer each day. By Thursday, Kern will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great week and enjoy the warmer temperatures that are on the way.



