Enjoy the 80s while they last!

If you like warm weather, you're in for a treat.

If you've been enjoying the weather we've had over the past few days, savor it, because we're heating up soon.

For my money, Monday was a beautiful day in Bakersfield.

The high of 82° was warm, but not too warm.

Tuesday looks nice too, with 82° as the forecast high.

Across the rest of Kern highs will range from the lower 70s in the south mountains, to near 80° in the Kern River Valley, to mid 80s in the desert.

Tuesday will come will plenty of sun, and calmer winds in eastern Kern.

Much warmer weather is coming, though.

Bakersfield will have shot at hitting 90° for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday.

It doesn't end there either, with 90s in the forecast until Sunday.

Desert areas will likely see highs in the 90s as well, and even our higher elevation communities like Tehachapi will be close to 80°

Get ready for a bit warm up!

