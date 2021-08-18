Enjoying much cooler weather

If you've spent any time outside at all Wednesday, you likely noticed a change for the better!

Temperatures are running more than 10 degrees cooler than they were on Tuesday.

An upper level trough has allowed ocean cooled air to pour into Kern County, and the cooler air will stay in place for quite some time!

Temperatures will fall into the 60s in the Valley Wednesday night, and top out in the lower 90s on Thursday.

Highs in the south mountains will struggle to hit 80!

It looks like triple digit heat won't return to the Valley until the middle of next week, possibly even later!

However, we do still have the issues of wildfire smoke.

With the fires in Northern California still burning and growing, more smoke is going to end up our way.

In fact, smoke is likely to increase starting Wednesday night, and hazy skies and worse air quality are expected by Thursday.