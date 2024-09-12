Even cooler weather Thursday

Cooler weather is here!

After hitting triple digits both Monday and Tuesday, Bakersfield stayed under 90° on Wednesday!

Temperatures aren't done falling either.

The forecast high for Bakersfield on Thursday is only 83°, and mountain areas are set to be as cool as the 60s!

This isn't the only cooldown we're tracking.

Temperatures will rise a bit this weekend, but another shot of cool air is in store for next week!

This means Bakersfield could be as cool as the 70s by Monday, and that the first day of the Kern County Fair will likely be comfortable as well!



