Bakersfield hit 104° on Friday.

That means the last day of June was the first triple digit day of the month.

The last time we had a June with one or fewer days in the triple digits was all the way back in 2005!

Friday was also the hottest day of the year so far.

That's a title that won't last long though.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be around 107°.

With this level of heat in the forecast it's very important to stay cool and hydrated this weekend!