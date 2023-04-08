Excellent Easter weekend

It's finally feeling like Spring!

While last year's Spring got off to a blistering start (it was already 97° in Bakersfield by this date) this year has been relatively cool, and Bakersfield is still yet to hit 75°.

That's going to change though!

Saturday brings a high right around average, 73° under partly cloudy skies, but temperatures jump above average by Easter Sunday.

The forecast for Easter in Bakersfield is 78° with full sunshine!

Temperatures continue to climb on Monday, with a forecast high of 84°, by far the hottest day of the year so far.

If you're heading out of town for the weekend, don't worry, the forecast looks great just about everywhere, with 60s expected in the Bay area, and a high near 80° in LA.

Enjoy the excellent weekend weather!