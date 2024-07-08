Excessive heat continues as we head into a new week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our prolonged heatwave continues as the excessive heat warning has been extended for most of Kern County. It's now set to expire on Saturday morning.

We're expecting another hot day for your Monday. High temperatures in Bakersfield and the surrounding Valley communities are projected to be between 110 and up to 112 degrees. The Kern River Valley breaks triple digits again as temperatures are expected to reach 107 in Lake Isabella and 106 in Kernville. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be close to 100 degrees on Monday with high temperatures expected around 97 degrees. Our warmest spot is in our Desert area near Ridgecrest with highs near 117. Mojave and California City could see temperatures between 112 and 114.

With these prolonged hot and dry conditions, Kern County has high fire danger. A red flag warning was in effect for the Mojave Slopes through 6:00 a.m. Monday, but even after expiring, fire danger remains high.

Extreme heat will persist throughout the week. Stay hydrated, check in on your neighbors and try to limit your time outside.

