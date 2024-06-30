Excessive heat warning during Fourth of July in most of Kern

Over the weekend, Bakersfield is likely to stick around 100°.

Saturday night lows range mostly within the 60s and 70s countywide. Strong winds in the desert communities will pick up overnight, with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Sunday’s highs reach as high as 107° in the desert and as low as 87° in the mountains, with the Valley high at 101° and Kern River Valley about five degrees cooler.

It is likely that this weekend will mark the third heatwave of the year in Bakersfield, assuming we reach the expected triple digits on Sunday.

Throughout most of Kern county, an excessive heat warning has been issued starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. until Saturday at 8 p.m.

With the excessive heat, there is an increased chance of grass fires, this including Fourth of July.

Also due to the heat, Sunday’s air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Prepare for a hot Fourth of July!

