Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday and Wednesday

We're heading into another very hot week.

Temperatures won't be as intense as our July heatwave, but highs will still be around 105° in the Valley and 110° in the desert for the next 5 days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Valley and Desert areas for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay cool and hydrated as temperatures climb!

Fortunately, signs are pointing toward the high pressure system responsible for our heat breaking down by next week.

Outside of Kern County, we're keeping tabs on Tropical Storm Debby.

Debby made landfall as a hurricane in Florida, and is snow slowly drifting up the Atlantic coast.

Heavy rains, with totals up to a foot are possible in coastal Georgia and South Carolina, which may lead to devastating flooding.

We'll continue to monitor the storm through the week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

