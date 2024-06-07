Excessive heat warning set to expire Friday with warm temperatures for the weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our weather is holding pretty steady in these hot temperatures for the next few days, although we could have a slight cool-down early next week.

The excessive heat warning that's been in effect for the Valley, Kern River Valley and Desert areas expires Friday at 8:00 p.m. Temperatures for Friday are still hot, but marginally cooler than previous days. Bakersfield's high temperature is expected to be 102 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will feel high temperatures in the high 80s. Lake Isabella is dipping below triple digits with a projected high of 97. The Desert is still our warmest spot on Friday with temperatures between 103 and 108.

Due to the area of high pressure that's been keeping our temperatures warm, and with wildfires that have burned already this season, our air quality reading is not the best for Friday. Air quality is at 143, unhealthy for sensitive groups. The good news on this, though, is our winds are expected to pick up on Friday afternoon which could help move some of the stagnant air around, thus improving our air quality. Projected wind gusts are up to 20 mph in the Valley and up to 35 mph in the Desert by 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures in Bakersfield this weekend are expected to drop below triple digits into the high 90s. A marginal cool-down, but still a sliver of good news on this Friday.

Have a safe and fun weekend, Kern County.

