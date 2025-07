Bakersfield stayed under 100° on Wednesday, with a high of 95°.

However, this could be the last time we say that for a long time.

The forecast high for Thursday is 100°.

If we do hit 100°, that will kick off an extended heatwave.

If we don't, it will make little difference, except that our heatwave will start on Friday instead, as temperatures look to be in the triple digits for the foreseeable future.

