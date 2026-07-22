Extreme heat building in Kern's desert neighborhoods

Good morning! Steady heat continues this week in the valley, but our desert towns will feel a larger warm-up. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect starting Thursday in the desert.

Strong high pressure located over the Four Corners is still impacting our local weather. Typical summer heat is likely in the valley for the next few days, but its proximity to the east will have a larger impact on our desert neighborhoods.

An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect Thursday morning for the desert neighborhoods, including Ridgecrest, California City, Rosamond, and Edwards AFB. This heat alert is active through next Monday, and temperatures could be up to 112.

Hydrate, avoid outdoor activities, and never, ever leave kids or pets in the car.

Here in the valley, Bakersfield stays steady through the weekend. We'll be around 100-102 through the weekend, which is still hot, but not as hot as the desert.

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