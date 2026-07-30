Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday in Kern County desert

Good morning! An Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday in Kern's desert neighborhoods. Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend.

The entire Kern County desert and Indian Wells Valley, including California City, Ridgecrest, Mojave, Rosamond, and Edwards AFB, are under the Extreme Heat Warning through Monday.

Desert temperatures near 110 are possible during the day, and overnight lows are expected to hover near 80, so there's not much relief from the heat. Please follow heat safety recommendations including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon heat, staying inside AC, and never, ever leaving children or pets behind in the vehicle.

Here in the valley, our temperatures rise through the weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 101 on Thursday, and we'll hover near 103-105 through early next week. It will be a hot start to the month of August this weekend.

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