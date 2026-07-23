Good morning! An Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday in the desert, and it remains in effect through the weekend. In the valley, temperatures will be near-average for late July.

The difference in temperatures is all due to our weather pattern. Strong high pressure is in control off to the east, but there is a weak low off the northern coast.

The position of those two systems will mean differences in the heat forecast depending on where you are in Kern. Again, the desert will be the hot spots for the next several days.

The Extreme Heat Warning was issued due to a combination of factors: Not only will it be very hot during the day, but overnight low temperatures are not expected to cool off very much. Major heat risk exists in the desert, including California City, Ridgecrest, Edwards AFB, and Rosamond, through Monday. Daytime highs will be near 110, and overnight lows could be as warm as the low-80s.

Take precautions including staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, and staying in AC.

Here in the valley, Bakersfield will be near-average for the next few days. Daytime highs will hover around 100 degrees, so we do not have any heat alerts in effect. Still, it's our hottest time of the year, so heat safety should still be followed.

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