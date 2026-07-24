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Extreme Heat Warning remains active in the desert through the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 24, 2026
Posted

In our Friday forecast, temperatures stay near-average in the valley, but much hotter in the desert. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place in the desert this weekend.

Bakersfield will be around 100º this afternoon, which is around average for late July.

The Kern River Valley will likely be warmer than us here in Bakersfield. Lake Isabella has a forecast high of 103 on Friday. Mountain towns will be warm today, too. Tehachapi has a forecast high of 93 on Friday.

Extreme Heat in the desert remains our top weather story. Afternoon highs of 110º-112º are likely through the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will stay warm, around 80º, so relief is not likely overnight. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and take breaks if you are outdoors.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

07/24/2026

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/25/2026

Sunny

101° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/26/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 72°

0%

Monday

07/27/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Sunny

105° / 77°

0%