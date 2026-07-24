Extreme Heat Warning remains active in the desert through the weekend

In our Friday forecast, temperatures stay near-average in the valley, but much hotter in the desert. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place in the desert this weekend.

Bakersfield will be around 100º this afternoon, which is around average for late July.

The Kern River Valley will likely be warmer than us here in Bakersfield. Lake Isabella has a forecast high of 103 on Friday. Mountain towns will be warm today, too. Tehachapi has a forecast high of 93 on Friday.

Extreme Heat in the desert remains our top weather story. Afternoon highs of 110º-112º are likely through the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will stay warm, around 80º, so relief is not likely overnight. Stay hydrated, limit time outside, and take breaks if you are outdoors.



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