Fall is back! Temperatures over 25° cooler than the weekend

Over the weekend Bakersfield was 1 degree shy of 100 both days.

On Wednesday the high was only 73°!

This swing back toward fall weather has come with other changes, too.

Skies were cloudy, especially early in the day, and winds were strong in Eastern Kern.

Thursday will feature calmer winds and more sunshine, but temperatures will still be comfortable, a mix of 60s and 70s across Kern.

Temperatures will continue to warm into Friday, but will stay well under 90° here in the Valley.

Friday will feature more clouds again, and some of that cloud cover may linger into Saturday.

Cloud cover on Saturday is something we're watching closely, because with clear skies a partial solar eclipse will be visible Saturday morning.

In Bakersfield the eclipse will peak around 9:23 AM, with 70% of the sun covered by the moon.

We'll be diving into the eclipse forecast more as the weekend gets closer.

Stay tuned!



