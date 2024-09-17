Fall-like weather hangs on, but rain chances increase midweek

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our rather unusual cool stretch continues with temperatures about ten degrees below average, although we're trending slightly warmer than 24 hours ago.

Wind gusts are slightly calmer in the desert, and there are no active wind alerts. By Thursday, there is a slight chance of scattered showers after 11 a.m. The latest models show no more than a tenth of an inch of rain, but as the system moves closer, we'll have a better idea of rain impacts.

Tuesday's forecast high temperatures for our areas are listed below.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 78 degrees by late afternoon.

McFarland: 77

Delano: 77

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 74 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 73

Wofford Heights: 74

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 77 by the afternoon.

California City: 80

Ridgecrest: 83

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 63 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 64

Pine Mountain Club: 60

