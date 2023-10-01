Fall-like weekend, Summer-like week

Happy Sunday all. And first day of October!

We have been pampered with these well below average temperatures for this weekend.

And we will continue to see them for at least the next few days.

Bakersfield will reach a high of 73°, with it being slightly cooler for our other valley communities.

On the Grapevine, it will reach low 50s today.

Also cooler in the Kern River Valley, as highs are expected to be in the low 60s.

And for our deserts- low 70s and upper 60s.

No more wind advisory for eastern Kern either, and our air quality is good today!

As for rainfall, the majority of the moisture we saw was in our mountains and that should be the case again today.

Lasting rain chances are 10% for mountains and 30% for Lake Isabella.

As we head throughout the next few days, a ridge of high pressure will move in to dry and warm us up.

A taste of fall this weekend and a taste of summer next week!

