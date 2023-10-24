Fall weather all week

We've had an incredible cooldown over the past several days.

On Friday, we were 95° here in Bakersfield.

After a transitional weekend, we only hit 69° on Monday!

The fall-like temperatures came with some rain too, with Bakersfield picking up 0.15" of rain, and doubling our rain total for the month.

While we are going to warm up this week, we won't feel like summer any time soon.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but look to be back down into 60s by the weekend!

