Fall weather for Friday!

We've been slowly creeping toward Fall weather, and it arrives Friday!

A Pacific storm making its way onshore will bring big changes to our weather!

One of the most exciting of those is a chance for rain!

Now, it's a not much rain, likely less than a tenth of an inch here in Kern County, but we do expect scattered light showers to develop early Friday.

Best chances for accumulating rain will be in the foothills east of the Valley, with little to no rain making it over the mountains and into the desert.

Even though Eastern Kern misses out on the rain chances, everyone will be able to enjoy cooler temperatures!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley, with 60s and 70s expected in the desert.

Highs as cool as the lower 50s are possible in the south mountains!

Skies will be cloudy for most of our Friday, but clear out toward the early evening.

Air quality will be great!

Looking ahead, another system will be heading our way early next week.

This second storm likely won't bring much in the way of rain, but will cool us down and may bring some strong wind gusts too.