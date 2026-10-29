Fall weather is making a return with a chance of rain on Halloween

Bakersfield saw another nice, cool day on Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies, but still very enjoyable.

Thursday, we see relatively the same conditions, with a bit more cloud cover.

Heading into the weekend, there is a chance of rain.

There's a 10% chance on Friday, a 20% chance on Halloween and a 30% chance on Sunday.

It is still uncertain, but if we were to get rain, it would likely be on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with heavy showers staying south of Kern County.

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