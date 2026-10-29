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Fall weather is making a return with a chance of rain on Halloween

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update Oct. 28, 2026
Posted

Bakersfield saw another nice, cool day on Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies, but still very enjoyable.

Thursday, we see relatively the same conditions, with a bit more cloud cover.

Heading into the weekend, there is a chance of rain.

There's a 10% chance on Friday, a 20% chance on Halloween and a 30% chance on Sunday.

It is still uncertain, but if we were to get rain, it would likely be on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with heavy showers staying south of Kern County.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

10/28/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 53°

3%

ThursdayThu

10/29/2026

Cloudy

74° / 56°

2%

FridayFri

10/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 55°

4%

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Showers

67° / 55°

52%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 51°

7%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 50°

4%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 52°

14%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 51°

3%