Fall weather returns Monday with mild temperatures county-wide

Happy Monday, Kern County. If you're a fan of fall, you're going to like this forecast. For the first time since May, Bakersfield's high temperature will be in the 70s. The record coolest high temperature for today, Sept. 16, is 74 degrees. That's exactly what Bakersfield's expecting by late afternoon, so we could tie (or break) that record.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the eastern part of the county through the Mojave Desert Slopes. This advisory is in effect 5:00 p.m. Monday through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are the projected high temperatures throughout the region for Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 74 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 74

Delano: 73

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 65

Wofford Heights: 66

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 71 by the afternoon.

California City: 73

Ridgecrest: 77

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 55

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

