Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fall weather set to leave for a while

Temperatures are going to rise after a nice, cool weekend
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 19:24:08-04

We're coming off a weekend of true fall weather here in Kern County.

Bakersfield enjoyed highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, and even recorded 0.15" of rain!

While Monday has still been nice, and Tuesday will be too, our weather will be a bit more summer-like by the end of the work week.

Highs will be right around 90 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

That's not actually unusually hot for this time of year, but it's going to feel warm given our very cool start to fall.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018