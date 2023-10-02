Fall weather set to leave for a while

We're coming off a weekend of true fall weather here in Kern County.

Bakersfield enjoyed highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, and even recorded 0.15" of rain!

While Monday has still been nice, and Tuesday will be too, our weather will be a bit more summer-like by the end of the work week.

Highs will be right around 90 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

That's not actually unusually hot for this time of year, but it's going to feel warm given our very cool start to fall.

