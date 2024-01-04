Few more showers before calmer weather

Rain and snow arrived in Kern County late Tuesday night.

The main band of precipitation has long since left Kern, with just a few lingering showers that will last through Wednesday evening.

Precipitation will be spotty, with just occasional rain showers in the Valley.

It is cold enough that we could still see a bit of snow in our mountain areas as low as 4,000 feet, but snow totals at that level will be low.

Higher elevations above 4,000 feet could still see a few inches of accumulation, but snow will not be widespread.

By Thursday the rain and snow will be gone, leaving just chilly temperatures, and the potential return of overnight fog.

We're still keeping and eye on the weekend though, as the potential is still there for a colder storm.

