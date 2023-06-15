Few more storms, another cooldown coming

We've had our eyes on the radar again on Wednesday.

Rain wasn't nearly as widespread as it was last week, but we did see a few thunderstorms develop over our mountain areas.

Additional storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, Wednesday was near average, with Bakersfield hitting 90°.

Temperatures will be rising shortly, though.

By the weekend high will be in the mid 90s!

The warmup won't last long, and it looks like temperatures will fall back into the 80s by early next week!