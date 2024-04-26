Watch Now
Few showers Friday before a mostly nice weekend

Showers and storms are possible into Friday evening
23ABC WEATHER
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 18:35:59-04

We'll be keeping our eye on the radar into Friday evening.

Showers have already started to develop in Kern County, and additional showers and storms are possible all through the evening.

Rain chance should be completely over by about midnight.

Rain won't be widespread, but isolated heavy downpours, gusty winds, and thunder and lightning are possible.

If you do hear thunder, remember to stay inside until the storm passes.

You can also check live radar here: www.turnto23.com/weather/radar

Fortunately, skies will be clearing this weekend, and we'll actually get some great weather, at least here in the Valley.

Bakersfield will see a highs of 73° on Saturday and 78° on Sunday.

Mountain areas will still be cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and still deal with gusty winds, too.

Looking into next week temperatures will continue to rise, with upper 80s possible in the Valley by the end of the week.

