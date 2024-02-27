Few showers Monday night, stronger storm on the horizon

While this week really won't be too bad weather wise, we've got a lot to keep an eye out for.

That starts Monday evening, when scattered, mostly light showers are expected to move through Kern.

This weak system will also bring gusty winds to the desert, but overall impacts will be minimal.

The remainder of the work week looks fine, even nice at times.

Valley highs will be close to 70° by midweek, with plenty of sun.

We'll still keep an eye out for some patchy Valley fog, too.

All signs point to more active weather by the weekend, though.

Most models show rain overspreading Kern County by late Friday night, with rain and mountain snow lasting through Saturday into early Sunday.

This storm looks strong and cold, meaning steady to heavy rain and snow over the passes are both possible.

The storm is still far off, and there's lots of details to work out still, but this is one we'll watch closely.

Keep a close eye on the forecast, especially if you have weekend travel plans!

