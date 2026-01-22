Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Few showers possible Thursday

23ABC Evening weather update January 21, 2026
Posted

Our weather pattern is shifting over the next 24 hours.

A low pressure system will be moving in off of the coast.

This will do a few things for us.

The first is lower our fog chances.

This shift in our weather pattern may not completely eliminate the fog, but widespread dense fog is less likely Wednesday night compared the previous week or so.

The incoming system will also bring a minor rain chances, with a few showers possible here and there Wednesday night into Thursday.

Significant widespread rain is not expected.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 47°

8%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 43°

7%

Friday

01/23/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 44°

13%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Mostly Clear

56° / 41°

7%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 41°

2%

Monday

01/26/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 40°

3%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 43°

2%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 43°

5%