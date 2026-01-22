Few showers possible Thursday

Our weather pattern is shifting over the next 24 hours.

A low pressure system will be moving in off of the coast.

This will do a few things for us.

The first is lower our fog chances.

This shift in our weather pattern may not completely eliminate the fog, but widespread dense fog is less likely Wednesday night compared the previous week or so.

The incoming system will also bring a minor rain chances, with a few showers possible here and there Wednesday night into Thursday.

Significant widespread rain is not expected.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

