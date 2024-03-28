Few showers Thursday, more rain this weekend

Wednesday was a beautiful day!

Skies were clear, and Bakersfield got all the way up to 76°.

Thursday isn't looking too bad, but we are likely to see a few pop-up showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Winds will pick up in the desert, too, where a Wind Advisory will be in effect.

A round of heavier rain is set to arrive in Kern County Friday night into Saturday morning.

Additional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will linger from Saturday afternoon through Easter Sunday.

Most of the county should get good rain from this storm, with totals ranging from 0.33" to 0.66" in the Valley, and higher totals in the mountains and foothills, especially below 4,000 feet.

We'll get some snow out of this system, too.

Snow levels could drop as low as 4,000' by Friday and Saturday nights, but little accumulation is expected at pass level at this point.

Accumulating snow does look likely for areas above 5,000 feet, though.

We'll continue to watch this storm as we get closer to the weekend!

