Final day of July brings another hot day

23ABC Morning Weather and Traffic July 31, 2025
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County. It's hard to believe we're already at the end of July! The final day of the month brings a familiar feeling: summer heat.

Strong high pressure, or warm air, is slowly swinging west. By this weekend, this system will deepen and settle over the desert southwest. Long story short, we can expect a hot start to August!

Temperatures stay in the upper 90s in Bakersfield through the weekend. Near average summer temps hang on in all neighborhoods this week.

Looking ahead to next week, signs point to a warming trend possibly starting Wednesday. We'll keep you posted as the heat builds closer!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/31/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/01/2025

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/02/2025

Sunny

98° / 70°

0%

Sunday

08/03/2025

Sunny

99° / 68°

0%

Monday

08/04/2025

Mostly Sunny

94° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

08/05/2025

Sunny

98° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

08/06/2025

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

Thursday

08/07/2025

Mostly Sunny

104° / 76°

0%