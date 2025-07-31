Final day of July brings another hot day

Happy Thursday, Kern County. It's hard to believe we're already at the end of July! The final day of the month brings a familiar feeling: summer heat.

Strong high pressure, or warm air, is slowly swinging west. By this weekend, this system will deepen and settle over the desert southwest. Long story short, we can expect a hot start to August!

Temperatures stay in the upper 90s in Bakersfield through the weekend. Near average summer temps hang on in all neighborhoods this week.

Looking ahead to next week, signs point to a warming trend possibly starting Wednesday. We'll keep you posted as the heat builds closer!

