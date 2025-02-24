Final days of February bring warm temps to Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our final days of February bring warm temperatures across the county.

High pressure built in across California is to thank for these warm temperatures. Seasonal average for this time of year is the mid-60s for Bakersfield, and we'll be around ten degrees warmer than average on this Monday.

The one slight change in the short term forecast is this evening through Tuesday. A slight disturbance passes through Northern California, and this system will cause winds to pick up in east Kern through the evening. No wind advisory has been issued, but wind gusts could be up to 40 mph in the desert by 6:00 p.m. Monday. Cloudier conditions are likely Tuesday from this brief system.

Valley

Bakersfield: 77 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 77

Arvin: 76

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 75 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 72

Wofford Heights: 74

Desert

Mojave: 77 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 79

Ridgecrest: 80

Mountains

Tehachapi: 67 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 67

Pine Mountain Club: 64

