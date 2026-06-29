Final days of June bring temps slightly below seasonal average

Good morning! Monday will be slightly warmer than we were over the weekend, but we do not have any extreme heat in this week's forecast.

Bakersfield had an observed high of 84 on Sunday, and our forecast high on Monday is 90. Funnily enough, not only are we expected to be six degrees warmer than Sunday's high, Monday's forecast is also six degrees cooler than our seasonal average for late June.

After a windy weekend in east Kern, we are expecting wind to begin to calm down this evening. Much of the county is set to feel gusts 20-25 mph around dinnertime Monday.

We are expecting a consistent and warm week in the low-90s in Bakersfield. A warming trend looks to kick in on Saturday.

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