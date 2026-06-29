Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Final days of June bring temps slightly below seasonal average

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 29, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Monday will be slightly warmer than we were over the weekend, but we do not have any extreme heat in this week's forecast.

Bakersfield had an observed high of 84 on Sunday, and our forecast high on Monday is 90. Funnily enough, not only are we expected to be six degrees warmer than Sunday's high, Monday's forecast is also six degrees cooler than our seasonal average for late June.

After a windy weekend in east Kern, we are expecting wind to begin to calm down this evening. Much of the county is set to feel gusts 20-25 mph around dinnertime Monday.

We are expecting a consistent and warm week in the low-90s in Bakersfield. A warming trend looks to kick in on Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/29/2026

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Tuesday

06/30/2026

Sunny

94° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/01/2026

Sunny

94° / 63°

0%

Thursday

07/02/2026

Sunny

93° / 64°

0%

Friday

07/03/2026

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%

Saturday

07/04/2026

Sunny

98° / 70°

0%

Sunday

07/05/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/06/2026

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%