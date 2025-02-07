Final few rain drops Friday morning, winds pick up throughout the day

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're just about done with the latest storm system, but a few scattered rain drops could linger early this morning. Radar is picking up on overcast skies along the mountains, and areas of fog along I-5 through Frazier Park early Friday morning.
The cold front associated with this storm is passing through California this morning, and behind that front, winds are set to pick up. A wind advisory has been issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes from 10:00 a.m. Friday through early Saturday morning. Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.
Heading into the weekend, conditions are set to calm down, although it will be a tad cooler than our seasonal average.
Valley
Bakersfield: 61 degrees expected by late afternoon
Delano: 61
Arvin: 59
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: 56 degrees expected by late afternoon.
Kernville: 54
Wofford Heights: 55
Desert
Mojave: 60 degrees expected by late afternoon.
California City: 63
Ridgecrest: 68
Mountains
Tehachapi: 49 degrees expected by late afternoon.
Frazier Park: 51
Pine Mountain Club: 49
