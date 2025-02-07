Watch Now
Final few rain drops Friday morning, winds pick up throughout the day

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're just about done with the latest storm system, but a few scattered rain drops could linger early this morning. Radar is picking up on overcast skies along the mountains, and areas of fog along I-5 through Frazier Park early Friday morning.

The cold front associated with this storm is passing through California this morning, and behind that front, winds are set to pick up. A wind advisory has been issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes from 10:00 a.m. Friday through early Saturday morning. Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.

Heading into the weekend, conditions are set to calm down, although it will be a tad cooler than our seasonal average.

Valley
Bakersfield: 61 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 61

Arvin: 59

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 56 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 54

Wofford Heights: 55

Desert

Mojave: 60 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 63

Ridgecrest: 68

Mountains

Tehachapi: 49 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 51

Pine Mountain Club: 49

